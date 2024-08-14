Alpacem launches EUR50m Wietersdorf modernisation project

Alpacem has announced a EUR50m plant modernisation project at its Wietersdorf cement plant in Austria. The project includes a new grinding plant that could save up to 21,000tpa of CO2 and reduce electricity consumption. The project is scheduled for completion by 2027.
Alongside the modernisation, the company plans to construct a new cement silo plant in the Görtschitztal valley, which will be directly connected to the railroad. Alpacem has an ambitious target to be carbon neutral by 2035.