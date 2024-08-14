Alpacem launches EUR50m Wietersdorf modernisation project

By Peter Bell
14 August 2024

Alpacem has announced a EUR50m plant modernisation project at its Wietersdorf cement plant in Austria. The project includes a new grinding plant that could save up to 21,000tpa of CO 2 and reduce electricity consumption. The project is scheduled for completion by 2027.

Alongside the modernisation, the company plans to construct a new cement silo plant in the Görtschitztal valley, which will be directly connected to the railroad. Alpacem has an ambitious target to be carbon neutral by 2035.

