Thailand-based Ratanarak Group buys out Jardine Cycle and Carriage’s Siam City Cement stake for US$354m

Muriel Bal By 19 August 2024

The Ratanarak Group has increased its stake in Siam City Cement to 71.88 per cent by buying out Singapore-based Jardine Cycle and Carriage’s 25.54 per cent stake.



The value of the transaction, carried out via Ratanarak’s subsidiary Sunrise Equity, is THB12.18bn (US$353.97m).

