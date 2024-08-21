JSW Cement to launch IPO as it plans capacity expansion

Peter Bell By 21 August 2024

On 16 August 2024, JSW Cement filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). According to the DRHP, JSW Cement plans to increase grinding capacity to 40.85Mta from the current 20.6Mta and installed clinker capacity to 13.04Mta from current 6.44Mta. JSW Cement has a road map to double its cement capacity and also look for acquisitions, according to the company’s initial public offering (IPO) documents.

In his interactions with the press last year, Parth Jindal, managing director for the company, had noted larger expansion plans of 60Mta in (then) five years’ time. The DRHP mentions the strategy is to reach an aggregate capacity of 60Mta, but details the plan only for 40Mta of grinding capacity.

