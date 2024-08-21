Carbon Limit appoints Gabriel Carrero as chief commercial officer

Muriel Bal By 21 August 2024

Carbon Limit, a US-based company supplying proprietary CO 2 -capturing technology to the concrete industry, has named Gabriel Carrero as its chief commercial officer (CCO). Mr Carrero will be scaling the commercialisation and strategic development of the company’s products.



Mr Carrero holds over two decades of experience and leadership in the specialty construction materials and technology sectors. Prior to joining Carbon Limit, Carrero served as senior VP of sales and marketing for CarbonCure Technologies, a sustainable concrete company. Prior to his tenure at CarbonCure, he led the commercial organisations for Sysdyne Technologies as CCO, and served as CCO and head of global business at NITROcrete. Furthermore, he held significant leadership roles during his almost 19-year career with W.R. Grace/GCP Applied Technologies, a global market leader in specialty engineered construction materials.

Published under