Cement prices in Egypt up 20% in August

Muriel Bal By 21 August 2024

Cement prices in Egypt have increased by 20 per cent since the 1 August after cement producers reduced their production, said Ahmed El-Zeini, head of building materials at the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.



The price increase ranges between EGP200-500/t with the final price for end consumers reaching approximately EGP3000/t.

Mr El-Zeini said that cement plants have been informing their agents of price hikes every week since the beginning of the month.

