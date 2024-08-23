Cemex to supply sustainable building materials for Mission Rock development

ICR Newsroom By 23 August 2024

Cemex, the Mexico-based building materials giant, has announced that it has supplied more than 42,815m3 (56,000yd3) of its sustainable building materials for the initial construction phase of Mission Rock, a 11ha (28 acre), multi-phase, mixed-use development in San Francisco, California. The project is being developed by Tishman Speyer, the San Francisco Giants and the Port of San Francisco.

Webcor, a general contractor, broke ground on Mission Rock in 2020, choosing Cemex to supply its lower-carbon concrete Vertua® to build the foundation for the development’s first three buildings. These include two residential buildings named The Canyon and Verde, as well as an office building which contains VISA’s new Market Support Centre.

Francisco Rivera, Cemex US regional president, said, “We are excited to contribute to a forward-thinking project such as Mission Rock by delivering our eco-conscious building materials, advancing sustainability efforts in San Francisco.” He added, “In providing Vertua® to urban development projects, Cemex is driving innovation further to sustainably solve the world's construction challenges."

The Mission Rock project represents a significant milestone for Cemex and San Francisco, as the company continues to expand its Vertua concrete solution nationwide, complementing San Francisco’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral city. Certified Gold under the US Green Building Council’s LEED for Neighborhood Development programme, the project’s first phase is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

Vertua is Cemex’s portfolio of solutions and products that advance sustainable building through five core attributes: lower carbon, energy efficiency, recycled materials, water conservation, and design optimisation. The Vertua range is part of Cemex’s Future in Action programme, which aims to achieve sustainable excellence through climate action, circularity, and resource management, with the goal of achieving net zero by 2050.

Published under