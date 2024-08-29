Turkmenistan targets Russia's Tartarstan for cement exports

Peter Bell By 29 August 2024

Following the start-up of two new 1Mta cement plants in Turkmenistan this year, the country's cement industry is now in a position to begin exports. The Lebap plant completed its second line and Baherden Cement also completed its second production line with KHD Humboldt equipment earlier this year. Both plants belong to the state enterprise Turkmen Cement.

Turkmenistan's Minister of Finance and Economy, Serdar Jorayev, has announced that his country is looking to supply cement and other construction materials to the Russian republic of Tatarstan. This was stated by at the ninth meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tatarstan Working Group on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation.

“This year they even brought it from Iran. Maybe, based on our mutual settlements, we can consider the issue of cement, make an agreement on the import of cement, if not this year, then next,” said Mr Jorayev.

At the same time, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan, Oleg Korobchenko, noted that a huge number of facilities are being built in Tatarstan, where there is currently a shortage of cement.

