Kyrgyzstan to build greenfield 1.5Mta cement plant

Peter Bell By 30 August 2024

President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan has launched the Terek Tash clinker factory in Kemin district. The new 1.5Mta cement plant is an investment agreement between the government and the consortium of Terek Tash LLC and Zenit LLC.



The plant will cost US$150m. Cabinet ministers endorsed the investment agreement on implementation of the project on 24 August. The agreement envisioned construction of the clinker factory in Kemin district and cement milling in Novo-Pokrovka rural municipality, Chui region.



The factory is being launched as part of the opening of 100 industrial enterprises on occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz autonomous region.

