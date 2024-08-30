Cemex to co-process Manuelita agro-industrial wastes

Muriel Bal By 30 August 2024

Regenera, Cemex's business for waste valorisation, has entered an agreement with Colombia-based Manuelita to transform sugar industry waste into alternative raw materials in the production of building materials. Under the initiative, Manuelita will supply industrial vinasse, a by-product from sugar or ethanol production, to Regenera.



According to Alejandro Ramirez, president of Cemex for Colombia and Peru, "This commercial relationship between Cemex, Regenera and Manuelita is of great relevance, as it allows us to continue advancing in our goal of offering sustainable materials for construction, based on the circular economy." Vinasse is an alternative that also aims to reduce CO 2 in the transportation of imported raw materials.



"For Cemex and Regenera, having local supply of an alternative raw material generated from a production process of another industry as waste, allows us to continue reducing the carbon footprint, while guaranteeing the quality of the products," he added.



Juan Miguel Jaramillo, general manager of Manuelita Azúcar y Energía, said: "In our commitment to reduce the environmental impact of our operations, we have found in the circular economy a great opportunity to generate value-added products such as biofuels, electric bioenergy, organic fertilisers and inputs for the cement industry, achieving a closed and sustainable cycle of our industrial waste".

Published under