Huaxin Cement posts flat revenues in 2Q24

Muriel Bal By 02 September 2024

China-based Huaxin Cement reported flat revenues of CNY9.15bn in the second quarter of 2024.



The company’s net income was down 41 per cent YoY to CNY553.1m while the profit margin slipped to six per cent in the 2Q24 from 10 per cent in the 2Q23.



Earnings per share declined to CNY0.25 in the 2Q24 from CNY0.46 in the year-ago period.

Published under