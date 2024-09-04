Holcim announces leadership appointments

ICR Newsroom By 04 September 2024

Jaime Hill, Holcim's country CEO of Mexico, is appointed Holcim’s region head North America with immediate effect. He succeeds Toufic Tabbara, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the company. Holcim states that Jaime Hill has consistently delivered leading profitable growth in his position as CEO of Mexico, making Mexico the second-biggest contributor to Holcim’s EBIT worldwide. Jaime Hill joined Holcim in 1996 and has over 30 years of international leadership experience across finance, sales and marketing in both the US and Latin America.

Carmen Diaz, country CEO of Spain, is appointed chief people officer. She has succeeded Feliciano González Muñoz, who will retire at the end of the year. As country CEO of Spain, Carmen Diaz has seen success in business, achieving record performance in the market, whilst also improving Holcim’s reputation as an employer.

Lukas Studer, general counsel corporate and M&A, is appointed group general counsel, effective 1 November 2024. He succeeds Mathias Gaertner who is leaving the company. Lukas Studer joined Holcim in 2008 and has been general counsel corporate and M&A. He was part of the company’s successful M&A strategy, with more than 100 transactions closed in the last five years.

Speaking on these appointments, Holcim CEO, Milan Gutovic, said, “I am pleased to appoint Jaime, Carmen and Lukas to their new leadership positions at the core of Holcim’s next era of growth. All three are highly accomplished business leaders who have driven record performance across our markets, I sincerely thank Toufic, Feliciano and Mathias for their many contributions to Holcim’s success.”

Published under