Heidelberg Materials Lixhe applies to expand Romont quarry

Muriel Bal By 12 September 2024

Heidelberg Materials has applied to expand the Romont quarry near Riemst, Belgium, towards Kanne.



The 94.75ha expansion, if approved, will ensure sufficient raw materials to extend the life of the company's Lixhe plant by 20 years, according to Het Belang van Limburg. The Romont quarry, which is located between the villages of Zussen and Kanne and near neighbouring Eben-Emael, supplies the Lixhe plant with marl.



The application will include a public enquiry from 16 September until 30 October 2024, after which the decision rests with the Wallonian minister of spatial planning . Benoit Gastout, Lixhe's plant manager, said : "Based on a recent environmental impact report, we are now requesting a partial revision of the regional plan and an environmental permit for the desired expansion."



The quarry expansion project also plans to relocate the current road between Zussen and Eben-Emael.



“We are very aware of the impact of the quarry on the region. That is why we have been taking various measures for years to ensure that Romont is embedded in the landscape as well as possible and that the fauna and flora are respected because of the rich biodiversity. The priority in all of this remains that we want to live in harmony with the local population,” added Mr Gastout.

