Sunchon Cement plant raises production

Peter Bell By 23 September 2024

The Sunchon Cement plant in the North Korea has launched a drive to increase its production. The plant's officials and workers set a detailed readjustment and reinforcement goal to increase output at the plant this year.

They carried out air separator repairs, along with increasing the operating rate of the quarry equipment and vehicles, which has boosted raw material grinding capacity. In addition calcination has been improved, with a positive effect on the operating times of kilns. As a result, cement production has been rising daily.



