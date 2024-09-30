Ethiopia’s PM inaugurates Lemi National Cement Plant

Muriel Bal By 30 September 2024

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, inaugurated the Lemi National Cement Plant in the Lemi Building Materials Park, about 150km north of the country’s capital Addis Ababa. The new plant has a capacity of 15,000tpd (4.95Mta).



During the inauguration of the mega plant, Abiy said the project was "a true model of fast and efficient delivery of critical infrastructure." He congratulated all those involved in the realisation of this important project, which will produce "50 perc ent of all cement manufactured by the country's factories." "Returning to this site after two years, I am amazed by the progress made, which reflects our principles of governance. It shows that through our hard work, future generations will not inherit poverty, but a solid foundation for growth and prosperity," the Prime Minister said in a statement.



The plant, owned by a joint venture between East African Holding Co and West International Holding, the African business of West China Cement, represents an investment of US$600m.

