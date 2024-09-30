Puerto Rican cement sales fall 7% in May

30 September 2024

Puerto Rican cement sales in May 2024 declined 6.9 per cent YoY when compared with 1.3m bags of 42.6kg (94lb) or 55,380t, according to the Puerto Rican Statistics Institute.



Sales had increased 7.5 per cent in April following a 17.1 per cent drop in March. In the first five months of the year, sales contracted by 4.2 per cent YoY.



Production

Cement production fell by 15 per cent to 31,609t (742,000 bags) in May 2024 – the fourth drop in five months.



Output in the first five months of 2024 has fallen by 12.3 per cent.

