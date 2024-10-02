Holcim invests in new cooler and PV plant at Mannersdorf

Muriel Bal By 02 October 2024

Holcim will invest EUR10m in a new clinker cooler system to reduce heat consumption and save 18,000tpa of CO 2 at its plant in Mannersdorf, Austria. The project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2025.



In addition, the first phase of the plant’s new photovoltaic system has been completed. Solar panels with a capacity of 2.7MW were built on the site of the former chimney at the plant. A further stage of the PV installation is due for completion next year. When commissioned, the PV system will be able to meet 15 per cent of the plant’s total energy requirements and avoid 12,700t of CO 2 emissions.



"Sustainability requires decarbonisation, ie continuously reducing the CO 2 burden from our production activities. We are placing an investment focus on energy-efficient production with the modernisation of our equipment but also the expansion of green energy," said Holcim plant manager, Helmut Reiterer.

