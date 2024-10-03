CemNet.com » Cement News » Calderys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Calderys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Calderys appoints new Chief Financial Officer
By ICR Newsroom
03 October 2024


Calderys has announced its appointment of Sander Bovee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1 October 2024. 

Mr Bovee is a seasoned financial professional with experience leading global teams and businesses. He joins from Nouryon (previously AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals), a specialty chemicals company operating in over 80 countries with annual turnover exceeding US$5bn.

Over the years, he held multiple global business and corporate finance roles based in the USA, China and The Netherlands. Some of Sander’s key achievements include leading the financial carve-out and due diligence process of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals resulting in its EUR10bn sale to a global investment firm in 2018.

He also conducted the financial spin-out of Nobian from Nouryon in 2021. More recently, he served as Vice President of Group Control & Treasury, and interim Chief Financial Officer of Nouryon from June 2023 until March 2024 where he led the US$5bn Amend & Extend transaction of Nouryon’s credit facilities.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Calderys Refractories Additives France Western Europe appointments 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com