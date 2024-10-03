Calderys appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Calderys has announced its appointment of Sander Bovee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1 October 2024.

Mr Bovee is a seasoned financial professional with experience leading global teams and businesses. He joins from Nouryon (previously AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals), a specialty chemicals company operating in over 80 countries with annual turnover exceeding US$5bn.



Over the years, he held multiple global business and corporate finance roles based in the USA, China and The Netherlands. Some of Sander’s key achievements include leading the financial carve-out and due diligence process of AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals resulting in its EUR10bn sale to a global investment firm in 2018.

He also conducted the financial spin-out of Nobian from Nouryon in 2021. More recently, he served as Vice President of Group Control & Treasury, and interim Chief Financial Officer of Nouryon from June 2023 until March 2024 where he led the US$5bn Amend & Extend transaction of Nouryon’s credit facilities.

