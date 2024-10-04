Cemex Egypt invests in decarbonisation equipment

Cemex Egypt is proud to announce the inauguration of its cutting-edge decarbonisation equipment at its Assiut cement plant. This innovative technology, designed and built by talented local engineering teams, marks a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, and forms part of Cemex's “Future in Action” strategy.

The new equipment transforms residues into energy by utilising energy from the current process, combined with a high-efficiency separator and modifications in the calciner process. This advanced system and operational modifications achieve approximately 32kg of CO 2 reduction per tonne, equivalent to 290,000tpa of CO 2 . This reduction is comparable to removing 69,000 gasoline powered passenger vehicles every year.

Additionally, Cemex annually turns 500,000t of municipal waste into energy to operate the Assiut plant, equivalent to the total waste generated yearly by a city with 1.3M inhabitants.

