Buzzi SpA acquires 100% control of Cimento Nacional

04 October 2024

The acquisition of Cimento Nacional in Brazil has been completed. Buzzi SpA has completed the acquisition from Grupo Ricardo Brennand of a 50 per cent stake in Cimento Nacional (NCPAR), the equal joint venture through which Buzzi has been operating in Brazil since 2018.



As a result of this acquisition, Buzzi now holds 100 per cent control of NCPAR. NCPAR owns five fully integrated cement plants and two grinding centers, with a total production capacity of about 7.2Mta. The price paid by Buzzi for the purchase of the shares was around EUR300m, determined based on the existing agreements between the parties and the exchange rate fluctuations of the Brazilian real during the summer months. Buzzi has funded the payment with its available liquidity.

