LafargeHolcim Bangladesh conferred a prestigious award

ICR Newsroom By 08 October 2024

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC has been awarded the prestigious ‘Gold’ Award in the Manufacturing Sector category at the 11th Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) National Award. The award ceremony took place in Dhaka on Saturday.

The company was recognised for its outstanding corporate governance practices, transparency, and accountability in overall management. Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, Adviser to the Ministries of Finance, Commerce, and Science and Technology, attended the event as the chief guest.

Kazi Mizanur Rahman, director of strategic projects and company secretary, and MD Abul Kalam Azad, deputy general manager of the company secretariat, accepted the award as the chief guest on behalf of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh.

Published under