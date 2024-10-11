Dyckerhoff Polska to modernise Nowiny cement plant

Dyckerhoff Polska has received support from the Starachowice Economic Zone for a major green investment at the Nowiny cement plant.



With an investment of over PLN200m (US$50.78m) the company will modernise its technological line, maintaining high production levels while reducing CO 2 emissions. The plant in southern Poland has a current cement capcity of 1.6Mta.

