Dyckerhoff Polska to modernise Nowiny cement plant

Dyckerhoff Polska has received support from the Starachowice Economic Zone for a major green investment at the Nowiny cement plant.
With an investment of over PLN200m (US$50.78m) the company will modernise its technological line, maintaining high production levels while reducing CO2 emissions. The plant in southern Poland has a current cement capcity of 1.6Mta.
