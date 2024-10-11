CemNet.com » Cement News » Dyckerhoff Polska to modernise Nowiny cement plant

Dyckerhoff Polska to modernise Nowiny cement plant

By ICR Newsroom
11 October 2024


Dyckerhoff Polska has received support from the Starachowice Economic Zone for a major green investment at the Nowiny cement plant

With an investment of over PLN200m (US$50.78m) the company will modernise its technological line, maintaining high production levels while reducing CO2 emissions. The plant in southern Poland has a current cement capcity of 1.6Mta.

