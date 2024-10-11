Anhui Conch Cement and AVIC sign decarbonation collaboration agreement

Anhui Conch Cement Co (Conch Group) and AVIC International Beijing Co Ltd (AVIC Intl BJ) have signed a strategic agreement to integrate their international business development efforts and promote technological innovation aimed at decarbonising cement production.



The partnership combines Conch Group’s vast experience in cement production and equipment manufacturing with the global equipment, solutions, and engineering expertise of AVIC Intl BJ subsidiary KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will expand their strategic cooperation to building R&D platforms overseas to promote the building materials industry to become state-of-the-art, AI-powered smart and green, including the modernisation of traditional cement plants and operation and maintenance services.



In addition, the Conch Technology and Industry Research Institute will collaborate with AVIC Intl BJ/KHD to implement industrial-scale application of key cement decarbonisation solutions, including but not limited to calcined clay, oxyfuel clinker lines, and electro-calcining, at selected Conch production lines.

