Cimalux removes old kiln shell at Rumelange plant

ICR Newsroom By 15 October 2024

After 47 years of dedicated service, the clinker kiln in Rumelange is getting a major upgrade with a brand-new gear and partial kiln shell replacement. With a daily production capacity of 3000t, this refurbishment is key to keeping the plant running smoothly.

The kiln shell and gear were successfully replaced last week, and Cimalux thanked the incredible teams and partners who made it happen.

