Lucky Cement announces new leadership

On 13 October, Lucky Cement's Company Secretary, Ali Shanab, informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the board of directors has appointed Mr Muhammad Sohail Tabba as the chairman of the board. Additionally, Mr Muhammad Ali Tabba has been appointed as the chief executive of the company, both of these appointments will be for a term of three years.

Mr Muhammad Sohail Tabba is one of Pakistan's most prominent business leaders, the head of numerous businesses and export houses under the YBG brand name. He has leadership experience in the following areas: textiles, cement, energy, entertainment and real estate. Mr Tabba has become the chairman of Lucky Core Industries (formerly ICI Pakistan Limited) in 2014 and was appointed as the chairman on the board of Lucky Cement Limited in 2023. Previously, he has also served as the chairman on the board of Nutrico Morinaga (Pvt) Limited.

Mr Muhammad Ali Tabba started workign with YBG in 1991. He has varied interests spanning building materials, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy, textiles, automotive and real estate development. The company states that Mr. Tabba has significantly contributed to YBG's growth and diversification.

