PT Amita Prakarsa Hijau to supply biomass to Indocement

ICR Newsroom By 16 October 2024

PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk, through its subsidiary PT Sari Bhakti Sejati established a company with PT Amita Tamaris Lestari under the name PT Amita Prakarsa Hijau on 4 October 2024 in Jakarta. The establishment of this joint venture is a continuation of the signing of the MoU with AMITA in 2023.



The joint venture company operates in the field of recycling industrial waste, general waste and Indonesian biomass resources where the products will be ready to be supplied as raw materials and alternative fuel for Indocement. It is hoped that the existence of this company will accelerate efforts to reduce greenhouse gases from the cement production process.

