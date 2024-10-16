Arabian Cement introduces hydrogen fuel at Ain Sokhna

ICR Newsroom By 16 October 2024

Arabian Cement Co (ACC), a leading cement producer in Egypt, has embraced UTIS hydrogen technology in alignment with its decarbonisation plan. ACC has implemented UC3® technology at its Ain Sokhna plant in Egypt. This cutting-edge solution aims to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, positioning ACC at the forefront of sustainability in the cement industry. It also complies with the most stringent international standards, as CBAM - Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism demands.

“UC3® Technology is a key asset to boost the implementation of our decarbonisation roadmap to reach its goals as soon as possible. We are very excited about this partnership with UTIS. Beyond ACC's carbon footprint reduction, we are also setting new benchmarks for the industry and reinforcing our commitment to a better and more sustainable planet, " said Mr Sergio Alcantarilla, Arabian Cement Co's chief executive officer.

Published under