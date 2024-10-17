Korcem clinker line is ignited

ICR Newsroom By 17 October 2024

Sinoma (Liyang) Heavy Machinery has successfully ignited the 3500tpd (1.15Mta) clinker production line of the Korcem project in Kazakhstan. Sinoma (Liyang) Heavy Machinery carried out the project on an EPC basis.



The new line project in Korday was begun at the end of 2021 and featured some delays. It will now be optimised to have a full cement capacity of 1.5Mta.

