Cherat Cement Co appoints Azam Faruque as CEO

ICR Newsroom By 18 October 2024

Cherat Cement Co Ltd has announced key executive appointments following its recent board elections. According to information from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Omar Faruque has been re-appointed as chairman, while Azam Faruque will continue as chief executive officer. Both executives have been re-elected for a three-year term, starting on 16 October 2024.

The appointment of Omar Faruque as chairman underscores the company's focus on maintaining strong governance and long-term leadership. Similarly, the reappointment of Azam Faruque as CEO, under Section 187, highlights Cherat Cement's emphasis on operational stability and strategic continuity.

These leadership roles are pivotal in ensuring that Cherat Cement remains well-positioned to navigate the challenges of the cement industry, including managing production efficiency, supply chain logistics and increasing sustainability demands. By securing experienced leadership, the company demonstrates its commitment to steady growth and the successful execution of its ongoing expansion plans.

Published under