Yamama Cement posts 140% advance in 3Q net profit

Saudi Arabia-based Yamama Cement reported sales of SAR285.2m (US$76.1m) in the 3Q24, up 34.7 per cent from SAR211.7m in the 3Q23.
The company’s net profit surged by approximately 140 per cent to SAR97.9m in the 3Q24 from SAR40.8m in the 3Q23, reported Reuters.
