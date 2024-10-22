Vietnam’s cement market expands 6% but exports fall 14% in September

Muriel Bal By 22 October 2024

Vietnamese cement sales increased six per cent YoY but fell 14 per cent MoM to 4,252,989t in September 2024, according to the latest data by the VNCA, the country’s cement association.



Of this total, VICEM reported sales of 1,238,930t, up four per cent YoY but down 17 per cent MoM, while other VNCA members saw similar trends to 864,059t in September 2024. Non-VNCA members reported a seven per cent YoY rise sales to 2,150,000t but saw sales fall by 10 per cent when compared with August 2024.



Total exports declined by 14 per cent YoY and 16 per cent MoM to 1,976,054t in September 2024. Cement exports were down seven and 21 per cent when compared with the previous year and month, respectively, reaching 1,290,301t in September. Clinker exports also fell by 23 and two per cent when compared with the previous year and month, respectively, reaching 685,753t.



On a company level, VICEM exported 321,861t of cement, up 44 and 65 per cent, YoY and MoM, respectively while clinker exports by the company surged by 832 per cent YoY and 10 per cent MoM to 16,618t in September 2024. Other VNCA members reported considerable declines in cement exports, by 57 per cent YoY and 62 per cent MoM, to 93,345t and clinker exports by 47 per cent MoM to 13,123t in the same period. Non-VNCA members exported 875,095t of cement, down eight per cent YoY and 27 per cent MoM, and 656,012t of clinker, down 26 per cent YoY and one per cent MoM, in September 2024.



January-September 2024

In the first nine months of 2024, 41,576Mt of cement was sold in Vietnam, reflecting a stable cement market in the January-September 2024 period when compared with the 9M23. VICEM sales slipped by 2.5 per cent YoY to 12.728Mt, while domestic sales by other VNCA members edged up by 0.4 per cent YoY to 8.558Mt. Non-VNCA members saw a 1.2 per cent uptick in sales to 20.29Mt.



In terms of 9M24 exports, 14.947Mt of cement was supplied to overseas customers, representing a three per cent YoY decline, and 7.65Mt of clinker was exported, five per cent less than in the 9M23.



VICEM exported 2.137Mt of cement, down seven per cent YoY, but saw a 161 per cent increase in clinker exports to 0.629Mt in the January-September 2024 period. Other VNCA members reported cement exports of 2.36Mt, up 27 per cent YoY, as well as a 432 per cent surge in clinker exports to 0.288Mt in the 9M24. Non-VNCA members exported 10.45Mt of cement exports, down seven per cent YoY, and 6.733Mt of clinker, down 13 per cent YoY, in the 9M24.







