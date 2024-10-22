UltraTech Cement reports a slight decrease in performance

22 October 2024

UltraTech Cement Ltd has released their quarterly performance for the 2QFY25. Consolidated net sales was at INR153.08bn (US$1.82bn) compared to INR157.35bn in the same period a year previous, reflecting a 2.7 per cent decrease. EBITDA was at INR22.39bn, a 17.6 per cent decrease YOY from INR27.18bn.

Profit after tax also saw a decrease, falling 35.9 per cent YoY from INR12.81bn to INR8.20bn.

With this report, UltraTech have also presented some of the highlights despite what they have termed a seasonally weak quarter. Domestic sales volume grew 3 per cent YoY even with incessant rains throughout the country. The company achieved capacity utilisation of 68 per cent during the quarter and raw material costs rose by one per cent, with the company citing an increase in the cost of fly-ash and slag.

With the completion of current expansion projects across India by FY27, and also the statutory approval for the acquisitions of Kesoram Cement and The India Cements (of 10.75Mta and 14.45Mta respective capacity), Ultratech’s total cement capacity will surpass 200Mta.

