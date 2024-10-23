Jindal Group to expand cement capacity to 7Mta

Jindal Group is expanding its cement grinding capacity to 7Mta by commissioning a 1.5Mta cement grinding unit in Odisha, India.



In a statement, the group said, "Its arm Jindal Panther Cement (JPC) has commissioned the first cement grinding unit with a capacity of 1.5Mta, reinforcing commitment to low-carbon cement production. The facility will utilise about 1Mta of blast furnace slag."



The grinding unit is designed with low-carbon technologies and uses slag to produce cement. The facility will source slag from Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) steel plant located nearby in Angul.

JPC CEO, Rohit Vohra, said, "The commissioning of our Angul grinding unit marks a significant step in our journey towards a sustainable future. We eye to cater to the growing central and eastern India with our green cement commitments."

The construction of the plant is part of the group’s INR22bn investment into expanding its production capacity. It plans to scale up capacity at its Angul and Raigarh works to 7Mta from the current 1Mta.

