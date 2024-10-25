PCA reveals 2023 as US cement industry's most energy-efficient year to date

25 October 2024

The Portland Cement Association (PCA) has released its latest US Labor-Energy Input Survey, revealing that 2023 was the US cement industry’s most energy-efficient year to date. Alternative fuels comprised 16 per cent of the industry’s fuel mix, up from 14.6 per cent in 2022, with natural gas use reaching 31 per cent of total consumption—the highest level since the 1970s. Concurrently, coal and petroleum coke dropped to their lowest share since 1974.

This efficiency boost marks the third anniversary of the PCA’s Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality, a national initiative for a carbon-free cement industry by 2050. As part of this roadmap, PCA member companies have shifted significantly toward blended, lower-carbon cements, which accounted for 63 per cent of all cement consumed in 2023. To date, over 6Mt of carbon emissions have been avoided, driven by industry-wide adoption of sustainable fuel alternatives and low-carbon products.

PCA President and CEO Mike Ireland stated, “With cement as a vital material in modern life, the industry’s move towards carbon reduction is essential. PCA members are leading this effort, and our goal is to further develop these practices across all sectors with support from policymakers and the public.”

These energy advancements are anticipated to set the foundation for continued emissions reduction as US cement manufacturers work to scale carbon-neutral technology and cement alternatives nationwide.

Published under