HWI to build a lightweight monolithics facility in Missouri

ICR Newsroom By 01 November 2024

HWI, a member of Calderys, plans to construct a new lightweight monolithics production facility at its Fulton, Missouri, rotary kiln complex. The state-of-the-art plant represents an important investment in Calderys Group’s growth strategy for the Americas region and is scheduled to open in mid-2025.



The new greenfield facility will increase HWI’s lightweight monolithics production capacity by approximately 60 per cent, enhancing product availability and improving customer lead times. It will feature cutting-edge technology and process automation advancements, including a new furnace and automated robotic packaging and material handling systems.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving needs and reinforcing our market leadership position,” said Michel Cornelissen, president and CEO of Calderys.



“By expanding our lightweight monolithic capacity and leveraging our extensive distribution network, we’re positioning ourselves to better serve our customers across the Americas. The project is also an opportunity to further strengthen our presence and positive impact in Missouri, where we have been operating for over 100 years”, added Ross Wilkin, senior vice president of the Americas region of Calderys Group.”



The new plant will absorb Greenlite aggregate production from HWI’s Minerva facility, which will cease operations in July 2025.

Published under