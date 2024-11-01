Cementarnica Usje reports 40% increase in 9M net profit

Cementarnica Usje, North Macedonia, posted flat operating revenues at MKD4.7bn (US$82.9m) for the first nine months of 2024.
However, thanks to a 12 per cent YoY drop in operating expenses to MKD3bn, the company, which is part of Greece-based Titan Group, was able to report a 40 per cent increase in net profit to MKD1.5 during the January-September period.
