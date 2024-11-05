Lafarge Canada partners with ABB for plant digitalisation

05 November 2024

Lafarge Canada (Holcim Group) has chosen ABB to update its process control system at the Bath cement plant (Kingston, Ontario). ABB will supply, commission and support its ABB Ability System 800xA distributed control system (DCS), providing Lafarge operators with enhanced visibility and control over the plant’s processes. The Bath facility produces more than 1Mta of Lafarge’s OneCem low-carbon cement.

The Bath plant is located on the shores of Lake Ontario and has been a supplier of the Canadian construction industry since 1973. The plant is also piloting an innovative carbon capture process at the site, which holds significant potential to support Lafarge’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions in 2050.

ABB has a long-standing relationship with Lafarge’s parent company Holcim Group, who previously selected ABB as technology supplier for their global digitalisation efforts at their cement production facilities globally.

Bulent Koranic, North America sales manger for business unit cement at ABB, said, “ABB works across a variety of industries helping the world’s manufacturers and producers make real progress in their decarbonisation journey."

