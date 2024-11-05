Belarus Cement Co to supply cement for Russia’s nuclear power plants

Muriel Bal By 05 November 2024

The Belarusian Cement Co Group (BCC) has signed an agreement with Russia’s Titan-2 Group, according to the press service of the Ministry of Architecture and Construction of Belarus.

“BCC Group CEO Alexander Dovgalo has inked an agreement with Russia’s Titan-2 Concern to the tune of RUB1.6bn ($16.5m),” says the statement.



Titan-2 Group is a strategic partner of Rosatom, the state corporation that runs Russia’s nuclear facilities, and builds the country’s nuclear and thermal power facilities, as well as oil, gas and chemical industrial facilities.

Published under