Belarus Cement Co to supply cement for Russia's nuclear power plants

By Muriel Bal
05 November 2024


The Belarusian Cement Co Group (BCC) has signed an agreement with Russia’s Titan-2 Group, according to the press service of the Ministry of Architecture and Construction of Belarus.

“BCC Group CEO Alexander Dovgalo has inked an agreement with Russia’s Titan-2 Concern to the tune of RUB1.6bn ($16.5m),” says the statement.

Titan-2 Group is a strategic partner of Rosatom, the state corporation that runs Russia’s nuclear facilities, and builds the country’s nuclear and thermal power facilities, as well as oil, gas and chemical industrial facilities.

