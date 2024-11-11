BBMG Corp posts 34% rise in 3Q revenue

ICR Newsroom By 11 November 2024

China-based BBMG Corp reported an operating revenue of CNY31,474.1m (US$4430.8m) in the July-September 2024 (3Q24) period, up 34.2 per cent YoY.

The company’s net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company improved by 192.7 per cent YoY to CNY370.1m in the 3Q24 while net loss attributable to the shareholders of the listed company after deducting non-recurring profit and loss improved by 63.8 per cent YoY to CNY167.3m.



Basic earnings per share were CNY0.03, up 186.7 per cent YoY.



January-September 2024 results

The company’s operating revenue saw a 6.1 per cent uptick to CNY77,036.6m in the period of January-September 2024 (9Q24) when compared with the 9M23.

The company’s net loss attributable to the shareholders of the listed company dropped to CNY436.5m in the 9Q24 while net loss attributable to the shareholders of the listed company after deducting non-recurring profit and loss was reported as CNY2223m.



Basic earnings per share were CNY-0.04 in the 9M24 period.





