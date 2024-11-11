ABB white paper identifies electrification and CCUS as key decarbonising pathways

ICR Newsroom By 11 November 2024

ABB has launched a new white paper, detailing the challenges the global cement industry must tackle to decarbonise operations in line with global emissions reduction targets and the vital role technology will play in the success of this endeavour.

The white paper also details the benefits of advanced electrification used in tandem with technologies adopted through industry collaborations, such as technology and engineering specialist Coolbrook’s RotoDynamic Heater™. The paper includes discussions around how sustainable cement could be defined, as well as practical advice as to what steps producers can take now in their decarbonsation journey. Electrification is identified as a major component in the decarbonisation of the cement industry, with the ability to replace fossil fuel burners with electrified, or zero-carbon, solutions. These are predicted to help significantly reduce emissions in line with industry ambitions.

ABB’s collaboration with SaltX highlights the viability of electrified solutions in the decarbonisation journey, replacing fossil fuels with renewable electricity and utilising carbon capture and storage. In a similar way, work with Captimise aims to develop screening, feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies for their specific plant to ultimately support cement producers in identifying suitable and cost-efficient carbon capture technologies.

“No single player in the value chain has all the answers to cement production decarbonisation, which is why sharing cross-industry insight, like that included in this latest white paper, is so critical to achieving a sustainable future,” said Bodil Recke, global manager for Business Unit Cement, ABB Process Industries. “We have worked closely with a wide range of industry partners to showcase solutions on maximising sustainability, performance, and energy cost savings through a cycle of monitoring, forecasting, and optimising energy consumption and supply. We are excited to bring this to the market and demonstrate that cement’s carbon-free future is possible.”

The full white paper can be accessed online at: ABB Decarbonisation pathways

