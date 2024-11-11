Co-processing study analyses mineral recovery of waste-derived fuel

ICR Newsroom By 11 November 2024

The Instituto Español del Cemento y sus Aplicaciones (IECA), the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (ETS of Mining and Energy Engineers) and LOEMCO (Official Laboratory for the Testing of Construction Materials) have released a study to determine material recovery of the mineral fraction of fuel derived from waste used in the cement industry.

The study quantifies the mineral content present in alternative fuels as a percentage. The aim was to look the recycling material from six of the main types of alternative fuels used in the cement industry: fuels derived from urban and industrial waste, meat meal, wood, end-of-life vehicles and sewage sludge.

The project concluded that there is a material recovery which is significant in terms of the percentage of mineral fraction in the fuels. This mineral fraction is equally significant in quantitative terms when compared to the total amount of raw materials used to produce clinker. It was also recognised that alternative fuels share a fairly uniform chemical and visual pattern, even in the case of waste from different suppliers.

The full study report can be obtained at: "Co-processing - Material recovery of the mineral fraction from Refused-Derived Fuels in the cement industry.”

