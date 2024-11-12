Sinai Cement returns 9M profit

Muriel Bal By 12 November 2024

Egypt-based Sinai Cement Co, part of Vicat Group, reported net sales of EGP4.44bn (USS$90.19m) in the January-September 2024 period from EGP3.225bn in the year-ago period.



Stand-alone net profit after tax saw considerable improvement, increasing to EGP2.607bn in the 9M24 from EGP108.872m in the 9M23.



Consolidated profit attributed to the parent company reached EGP2.748bn in the 9M24 from a net loss of EGP121.45m in the 9M23.

