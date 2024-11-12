Ciments de Bizerte sees 66% drop in 9M revenues

Muriel Bal By 12 November 2024

Ciments de Bizerte reported a 77.4 per cent YoY drop in turnover to TND5.271m (US$1.69m) in the 3Q24.



The fall has been attributed to the suspension of clinker production in the entire quarter due to the lack of petcoke and cement production was down 81.7 per cent YoY to 16,796t. Clinker was imported or purchased locally.



As a result, revenues in the first nine months of the year were down 65.6 per cent YoY to TND25.558m.



Production is expected to resume in the fourth quarter, according to the company’s management.

