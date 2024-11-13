Orient Cement reports 24% drop in 2Q income

Muriel Bal By 13 November 2024

Orient Cement Ltd, based in Bhubaneswar, India, and part of Ambuja Cements Ltd, reported a total income of INR5476m in the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (2QFY24-25), down 24.2 per cent from INR7222.4m in the year-ago period.



Profit before tax saw a 19.9 per cent YoY drop to INR5444.8m in the 2QFY24-25 from INR6798.2m. The company posted a net profit of INR23.2m in the 2QFY24-25, showing a 93.6 per cent fall from INR367.1m in the 2QFY23-24.



6MFY24-25

In the first six months of FY24-25, Orient Cement saw a 19.4 decline in income to INR12.5bn from INR15.5bn in the 6MFY23-24.



Profit before tax fell by 36.8 per cent to INR610.5m in the 6MFY24-25 from INR996.3m in the equivalent period of the previous financial year. Net profit fell 36.7 per cent to INR390.3m in the 6MFY24-25 from INR616.6m in the 6MFY23-24.







Published under