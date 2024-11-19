ICG launches fourth cement plant in Kazakhstan

Singapore’s Mainboard-listed International Cement Group (ICG) has inaugurated its fourth integrated cement plant, Korcem, in Kazakhstan’s Jambyl Region. The US$153m facility, located in Korday District near Almaty and the Alatau Special Economic Zone (SEZ), adds 1.5Mta of capacity, bringing ICG’s total production capability to 5.5Mta.

The Korcem plant further establishes ICG as the largest producer of new dry process cement in Kazakhstan, bolstering its leadership in Central Asia’s cement market. Strategically positioned near Almaty and Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, the plant aims to support major urbanisation and infrastructure projects while capitalising on regional export opportunities.

"We are proud to announce the completion of this significant project, which establishes ICG as the largest new dry process cement producer in Kazakhstan," said Zhang Zengtao, CEO of ICG. "The outlook for our cement business remains robust as we focus on strategic growth and operational excellence, allowing us to meet the increasing infrastructure demands across Central Asia."

The project is also set to deliver economic benefits, creating over 300 local jobs and playing a pivotal role in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure development. ICG anticipates that Korcem will contribute to its sales from 2Q25, enhancing both market share and production efficiency.

