InterCement Participacoes SA and Mover Participacoes SA sign addendum with CSN

ICR Newsroom By 20 November 2024

InterCement Participações SA and Mover Participações S A have signed an addendum to the agreement disclosed on 18 September 2024, providing for the exclusivity of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) in relation to the potential acquisition of shares representing 100 per cent of the company's share capital, until 16 December 2024.

The competitive process is being organised by Banco BTG Pactual, as well as InterCement Participações SA's out-of- court reorganisation plan.

The addendum to the agreement reflects the automatic extension of the deadline for concluding the sale process provided for in the plan. Howewer, there is no signed document that generates any binding obligation or commitment on the part of InterCement, its shareholder or its subsidiaries in relation to any potential transaction. The company will keep its investors and the market in general informed of any material developments.

Published under