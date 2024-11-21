Misr Cement Qena reports 9M24 net profits of EGP51m

ICR Newsroom By 21 November 2024

Misr Cement Qena posted higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP51.03m (US$1.03m) in the first 9M24, compared to EGP21.75m in 9M23. The revenues reached EGP4.1bn as of 30 September 2024, up from EGP2.83bn in 9M23, according to the consolidated statements.

Financials for 3Q24

In the 3Q24 Misr Cement turned profitable at EGP34.10m, compared to net losses valued at EGP41.93m in 3Q23. During the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the sales increased YoY to EGP1.80bn from EGP930.77m.

As of 30 June 2024, the company’s consolidated net profits declined to EGP16.93m from EGP63.68m in the year-ago period, reports Zawya.

Published under