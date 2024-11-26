Advertisement

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has launched an investigation into alleged 'excessive' cement imports in the Philippines amid concerns over their impact on the local cement industry.

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMAP) has welcomed the move, citing growing import volumes as a threat to domestic production and employment. CeMAP President, Reynaldo Cabat, said the investigation was a critical step to ensure fair trade and protect local manufacturers.

The probe will evaluate the volume and pricing of imports, particularly from Vietnam, and their potential to cause material injury to the domestic industry. Cement imports have surged in recent years, with some reportedly priced below market value.

The DTI's findings, expected in the coming months, may lead to safeguard measures such as tariffs or quotas to support local production. This investigation comes as Philippine cement manufacturers face increasing pressure from global competition.