Advertisement

Cement demand in Spain increased by 14.5 per cent to 1,369,520t in October 2024 when compared with October 2023, according to Infocemento. The level is the highest in the last five years and surpasses the October 2023 level by 173,000t. Average daily consumption increased by 9.2 per cent.

In the first 10 months of 2024, demand increased by 1.3 per cent while in the last 12 months (November 2023-October 2024, consumption reached 14,622,507t.

“These positive data are in line with the forecasts we gave at the beginning of the year, in which we already expected a moderate recovery in the final stretch of the year-end,” says Aniceto Zaragoza, general manager of the Spanish cement association, Oficemen.

Exports slipped by one per cent YoY to 405,687t in October 2024. In the 10M24 exports declined by 13.2 per cent YoY while in the rolling year to date, they decreased by 15.8 per cent YoY to 4,61,490t.