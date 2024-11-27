Advertisement

With effect from 1 January 2025, Philip Glörfeld will take over overall responsibility for the sales activities of the thyssenkrup Polysius business unit as Head of Business Development and Sales. He succeeds Lukas Schoeneck, who took up the new role of Head of Operating Unit Green Solutions on 1 October 2024.

Philip Glörfeld joined thyssenkrupp in 2015 and gained extensive expertise in global sales at several group companies involved in large-scale plant construction. Since March 2020 he has headed business development and sales activities for the Europe, Africa and CIS region at thyssenkrupp Polysius. His main focus is on the “green” transformation of the European cement industry – in complex projects with corporations as well as with medium-sized cement producers. For this transformation to be successful, other industries will increasingly have to be involved as well. The company is also intensifying its activities in this area.