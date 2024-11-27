Advertisement

Eagle Materials Inc has awarded thyssenkrupp Polysius the contract for the modernisation and expansion of its cement plant in Laramie, Wyoming. Originally commissioned in 1926, the plant supplies cement to markets in northern Colorado, Nebraska, Utah, and Wyoming.

The modernisation project will incorporate advanced technology to enhance operational efficiency and increase the plant’s annual production capacity to approximately 1.1Mta. In addition to boosting output, the project aligns with Eagle Materials’ sustainability goals through the installation of an alternative fuel substitution system, enabling the plant to reduce its reliance on traditional fuels.

“This project reflects our steadfast commitment to supporting our customers every step of the way. From maintenance services to green technology integration and full plant modernisation, we address both our customers’ evolving demands and our shared environmental responsibilities,” commented Olivier Terver, president of thyssenkrupp Polysius North America.

The upgrades will deliver cost reductions through the use of alternative fuels and natural gas, streamline maintenance, and improve overall operational reliability. The expanded production capacity will be achieved through a new finish mill, which will supplement the grinding capabilities of the existing facility, already operating with an integrated Polysius® booster mill. Additional enhancements include the polytrack® ECO clinker cooler, which provides efficient heat recovery, improved clinker cooling and greater process stability.

The technical scope of the project includes several key components: a limestone impact crusher circuit, quadropol® vertical roller mill, blend silo, five-stage preheater, two-pier rotary kiln with a polguide® drive system, in-line calciner, polysius® step combustor for alternative fuels and the polytrack® ECO clinker cooler.

The modernisation of the Laramie plant underscores thyssenkrupp Polysius’ commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions for the cement industry, addressing operational and environmental priorities for its clients.